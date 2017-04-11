Couple found guilty in brutal armed robbery at Annapolis Crowne Plaza Hotel near mall

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Davin Allen, 30, of Baltimore, was found guilty of Armed Robbery, Reckless Endangerment, and False Imprisonment and that his accomplice, Jameria Bridges, 20, of Annapolis, plead guilty to Armed Robbery.

“This brutal assault on an unsuspecting visitor is an affront to the entire community,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “We must keep this county safe for residents and visitors alike. I am thankful to the jury for showing that such heinous and predatory crimes will not go unpunished.”

On July 23, 2016 police responded to an Annapolis area hotel on Jennifer Road for a reported robbery. Upon arrival, the victim informed police that he was visiting from Canada for the wedding of a friend, and invited two individuals he believed were also wedding guests to his room. Upon gaining access to the hotel room, Davin Allen and Jameria Bridges held the victim hostage while they assaulted and robbed him.

Davin Allen tied the victim’s hands behind his back with a neck tie and viciously beat him as Jameria Bridges searched the room for valuables. Allen then used a clothes iron to burn the victim across his back, ears, face, and inner thighs while demanding the PIN number to his credit card.

Under threat of further violence, Allen lead the victim to an ATM machine and forced him to withdraw $400, the maximum daily limit of his card. When the victim plead for help from the hotel clerk, Allen and Bridges vacated the premises.

Police obtained information that the victim’s credit card was being used approximately one mile from the scene of the crime. Officers responded to the location and detained Davin Allen and Jameria Bridges, who were in possession of the victim’s credit card, cash, and car keys.

Davin Allen faces up to 28 years in prison as a result of his convictions and Jameria Bridges faces 10 years in prison for her conviction.

Circuit Court Judge Ronald A. Silkworth presided over Allen’s case. Assistant State’s Attorney April Skrenczuk prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

