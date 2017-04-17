County’s Veterans Commission to host Veteran’s Expo at Annapolis High

The Anne Arundel County Veterans Commission will host the Military Veterans EXPO 2017 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Saturday April 22nd at Annapolis High School at 2700 Riva Road in Annapolis.

“This expo provides an excellent chance for veterans off all branches of the armed forces to find out more about benefits and services available to them,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “The event is our way of thanking the more than 50,000 veterans in our county for their bravery and service to our nation.”

This EXPO is an educational and vocational event, which will provide attendees with information about benefits, services, and resources available to military families in our community. The expo is free and will include exhibits of vendors, organizations, and businesses.

The EXPO will kick off with a presentation of colors at 10:00 a.m. and offer exhibits and workshops throughout the day until 4:00 p.m.

County Executive Steve Schuh and Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs George W. Owens III will speak at this event. There will be information on veteran’s financial assistance, housing, and medical care as well as presentations regarding employment opportunities, resume writing, and interviewing skills.

The Anne Arundel Veterans Commission was established in May 2009 and is an all-volunteer organization comprised of military veterans and County residents. The VAC serves as a forum for military veterans, maintains coordinated communication with county and local governments and businesses, and provides guidance and information.

If citizens want to learn more, they can contact Curtis D. Jones, VAC Expo Chair 2017 at (410) 841-9327 or Nancy Schrum, Anne Arundel County Constituent Services Director, at [email protected].

