County prepares assisted living facilities for emergencies

T he Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department, held an Emergency Preparedness Training for all assisted living facilities and nursing homes in the County, as well as the City of Annapolis. The training was held at the Pascal Senior Activity Center located at 125 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie. There were 76 people in attendance from 64 different assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout the county. They consisted of facility owners, operators, facilitators, staff, and students.

To start out the training, Victor Henderson, Manager of the Office of Emergency Management, explained the current “Checklist for Licensed Senior Housing Facilities During Isolated Emergencies”. This policy allows nursing homes and assisted living facilities a procedure to follow for events such as a power outage more than 2 hours, failure of a generator, loss of water or sewer for more than 2 hours, and planning for an evacuation.

Corporal James Shiloh from the Anne Arundel County Police Department captivated the audience with “Active Shooter Training”. Director of Media Relations for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Lieutenant Ryan Frashure commented about the training, “Active Shooter Training is vital to keeping yourself and your family safe, whether you may be at home or at work.”

Ending the training, Deborah Curro, R.N., with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response, demonstrated a POD (Patient’s Own Drug) Medication System demonstration. This System reduces the risk of medication errors at home and improves patient safety.

Pamela Jordan, Director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities commented, “The strong inter-departmental partnerships formed for training such as these are beneficial in keeping our clients safe.”

To learn more about training courses for small and large assisted living facilities and nursing homes, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities at 410-222-4257.