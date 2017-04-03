County police put “Comfort,” facility dog in service

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is proud to announce the newest member to our department, Comfort, a facility assistance dog! After over a year of applications and interviews the department has been awarded the opportunity to receive a facility dog through a nonprofit organization, Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). (www.cci.org). Canine Companions for Independence enhances the lives of people by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.

Facility assistance dogs are different from typical family pets in that they receive extensive and specialized training and are partnered with professional facilitators to primarily provide structured, practical “task oriented” interactions to groups of children and adults with disabilities in health care, education, and other professional settings. Comfort was matched with facilitator, Lieutenant Ryan Frashure, during an intensive two-week training program in Long Island, New York. Comfort’s primary role in the department will be to serve a goodwill ambassador at community events, meetings, school visits with children, and will be utilized in our Child Advocacy Center when a child is a witness or victim of a crime.

Comfort will be a huge asset to our police department and will benefit our employees, and citizens in countless ways.

For more information about Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) please visit www.cci.org. Media related inquires may be directed to John Bentzinger, Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator at (631) 561-0205 or [email protected].

