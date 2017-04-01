County launches anti-binge drinking campaign

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is distributing informational coasters, posters and rack cards to licensed beverage establishments countywide to help reduce the occurrence of binge drinking. The Most of Us binge prevention campaign also includes educational presentations by the department’s Strategic Prevention Framework coalitions: Annapolis Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), Northern Lights Against Substance Abuse (NLASA), South County Bridges to a Drug-Free Community, and Western Anne Arundel Substance Abuse Prevention (WASP).

According to the Maryland Young Adult Survey on Alcohol (2016), 73.12 percent of Anne Arundel County youth ages 18-25 reported drinking daily, weekly or monthly during the past 12 months. Over half of the youth who drink are binge drinking, and they don’t realize it or know the meaning of binge drinking. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines binge drinking as a pattern of drinking that brings a person’s blood alcohol concentration to 0.08 grams percent or above. This typically happens when men consume five or more drinks, and when women consume four or more drinks, in about two hours.

The campaign’s goal is to increase county residents’ awareness about binge drinking and how it can result in unintentional and intentional injuries, sexually transmitted infections, liver disease, alcohol poisoning, alcohol-related crashes, violence and even death.

For more information or to request Most of Us coasters and posters, visit www.KnowWhen2Stop.org or call the department’s Prevention Services Office at 410-222-6724.

