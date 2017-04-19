ClearShark H20 wants to pay for 20 children and their parents/guardians to earn MD Boating Safety certificate

ClearShark H2O, a nonprofit organization committed to protecting and preserving Maryland’s waterways, is funding an initiative geared towards educating the community and its youth about best safety practices on the water, with a focus on boating safety. One of the key pillars of ClearShark H2O’s mission is to bring Marylanders closer to their local waterways and learning proper water safety procedure helps ensure people have a positive experience with the water. To help make safety more easily accessible, ClearShark H2O is covering costs for 20 children and their parents or guardians to take the courses needed to earn their Maryland Boating Safety Education Certificate.

DEADLINE: JUNE 2

“Introducing water safety at an early age helps make sure that kids have a fun and rewarding experience on the water for years to come,” commented Nichole Bentz, Co-Founder and Executive Director of ClearShark H2O. “As an organization, we’re focused on igniting a passion for our waterways, and initiatives like this help build positive, long-lasting connections between our youth and Maryland’s waterways. We’re proud of the impact we’ve been able to make so far, and we’re looking forward to expanding our programs this year to reach many more children and individuals in our community.”

While required for those who operate a numbered or documented vessel on Maryland waters, the Maryland Boating Safety Education Certificate provides youth with an early introduction to safety on the water, offers valuable water safety education, and ensures their experience on the water is a positive one. Interested applicants can submit entries by visiting www.clearsharkh2o.org/boatersafety. In addition, entrants will have a chance to win a marine-themed prize package and the winner will be randomly selected. To help prepare for the exam, entrants can take in-person classroom courses, online courses or take the exam on their own. To take the courses in a classroom setting, visit the DNR’s website to see a full listing of upcoming classes. Entrants may register at any location. Recipients will be reimbursed for the costs of the courses following their receipt of the certificate and are required to provide ClearShark H2O with proof of completion, which can include sending a photo or scan of the certificate to Nichole Bentz, Executive Director, at [email protected].

ClearShark H2O recently celebrated the expansion of its oyster-based curriculum, which is now taught in eight Anne Arundel and Baltimore County schools. Developed in collaboration with the Oyster Recovery Partnership, the three-year curriculum teaches children about the important role of oysters in our environment and provides valuable learning opportunities in the classroom.

