Chrysalis House hosting “In Full Bloom” open house and luncheon on May 13th

Have you ever wondered who lives in that cluster of white buildings on Crownsville Road with the butterfly sign out front? Come find out on Saturday, May 13, when Chrysalis House, Inc. will host “In Full Bloom,” an open house and luncheon.

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, lunch, and dessert, and have the opportunity to tour the facility, learn more about the work of the organization, and meet some of its staff and clients.

Chrysalis House’s main facility has been located at 1570 Crownsville Road for twenty years. Chrysalis House provides residential and outpatient addiction treatment programs to the women and children who live there. Founded in 1986 in Pasadena, Chrysalis House has helped thousands of women struggling with addiction and interrelated issues. Through our programs, women can acquire the tools and skills that empower them to counter their disease and rebuild their lives while remaining with their children.

Chrysalis House Executive Director Christopher J. McCabe says, “Chrysalis House strives to be a good neighbor to the local community and welcomes residents from Crownsville and across Anne Arundel County to learn about the life-saving work we do for women with the disease of addiction.”

Tickets to this event are available at a cost of $40.00 each. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; all sponsorships include tickets and other benefits. We thank our sponsors to date: Angela & Ed Ponatoski, Chesapeake Bayhawks, and Staples Law Group LLC.

For further information or to purchase tickets or sponsorships, please contact Loren Weisman, Development Director, at 410-881-0298 or [email protected].

The mission of Chrysalis House, Inc. is to transform the lives of women and children by providing comprehensive recovery programs and services that support the development of their inherent strengths, talents, and potentials. For more information, visit www.chrysalishouses.org.

