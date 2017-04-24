“O'Brien's
Chipotle to open in downtown Annapolis on May 4th

| April 24, 2017
Barring any last minute issues, Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to open in historic Annapolis on Thursday, May 4th at 1045am.
The restaurant, known for serving food made with fresh, high-quality ingredients will open a new Annapolis location, barring  at 36 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401.
 
The restaurant’s normal hours of operation will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days per week.
 

