Champions for Children 5K Race/Walk to benefit Harmony House

Anne Arundel County residents can get more healthy while supporting children in foster care by participating in the inaugural Anne Arundel County Champions For Children 5K Race/Walk. Proceeds from this charitable event benefit Harmony House, a program that enables children and youth in foster care to visit with their parents in a safe, home-like setting.

The Champions For Children 5K Race/Walk will take place Saturday, April 29th, at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis. Runners and walkers can sign up online at www.raceentry.com.

The Champions For Children 5K Race/Walk is sponsored by the advisory Board of Directors to the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services (DSS). The Board’s goal is to raise $25,000 for the Anne Arundel County Family Assistance Fund, which the board utilizes to support privately funded programs like Harmony House that benefit children and youth served by DSS.

“The amazing services provided at Harmony House transform families. But we need community support to keep the program going,” said Race Director and board member Sara Pula of Annapolis. “The Champions For Children race is open to runners and walkers of all levels, and we hope to have a great turnout.”

Harmony House strengthens parent-child relationships. Children in foster care and their parents have supervised visits where they play, talk, cook meals together, do homework and chores, all with the support of a social worker and parenting coach. Last year, 236 visits took place there and 32 children left foster care and were reunified with their families.

Harmony House is the first supervised visitation center in Maryland and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Harmony House relies on donations to pay its operating costs. Currently, there’s an urgent need to purchase new furnishings throughout the home for the children and families to use and enjoy.

The Champions For Children event promotes family physical fitness, improved child health and well-being & fun. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. This is a rain or shine event. Park admission is included in the cost of the race. Strollers and dogs on a leash are welcome. For more information, view our race brochure (attached), visit us on Facebook or sign up to run, walk or donate at www.raceentry.com.

