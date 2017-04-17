CAT-North program, teacher win Kagy Award of Excellence

The Center of Applied Technology – North’s Printing Technologies program and instructor Michael Born have been honored for the program’s innovative approach to preparing students for entry-level positions in the printing industry with the 2016 Frederick D. Kagy Education Award of Excellence.

The award, given by the Printing Industries of America (PIA), recognizes the program’s hands-on approach, which ensures that students are familiar with all operations of a printing company from file creation to job planning and estimating through final production and finishing.

Under Born’s guidance, enrollment in the Printing Technologies program has increased by 70 percent.

“Since the first day I started this position, I’ve been one of the first people to enter the building in the morning and almost always the last to leave,” Born said. “I’ve worked very hard to build a great program and this award validates that effort.”

To enhance the knowledge of his students, Born employs inventive teaching practices such as the “Human Printing Press.” Students learn the features and functions of the components of a printing press and act out the printing process in order to envision the system as a whole.

Another example includes having students interact with equipment and machinery on their first day of class. This allows students to have a powerful sensory introduction to the printing environment consisting of sound, motion, touch, and smell. The program taps heavily into industry support through its active advisory board.

“Mr. Born has turned the CAT-North program into one to be emulated,” said Gary Habicht, president of Printing Specialist Corporation. “The kids involved are enthusiastic and thoroughly engaged in what they are doing. You can feel the level of excitement in the classroom, as compared to a few years ago, when it seemed to be just another class.”

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS