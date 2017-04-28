BWI Employment Fair slated for May 2nd

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will host the Synergy BWI Marshall Airport Business and Employment Fair on May 2. The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the BWI Marriott Hotel, 1743 West Nursery Road in Linthicum.

Synergy BWI Marshall Airport will provide a venue for small- and minority-businesses to acquire procurement information, with the goal of increasing their participation in the tremendous contracting opportunities at the airport. Local business leaders will have the opportunity to interact with prime contractors and government procurement leaders. Morning seminars will feature information for aspiring entrepreneurs and experienced business professionals regarding business certifications, bid preparation, agency forecasts, and more. An afternoon employment fair will offer local residents the chance to interview with airport-related businesses that are seeking a wide range of employees.

“BWI Marshall Airport remains a tremendous economic engine for the state and region,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall. “With our continued growth and success, we are eager to build partnerships with local businesses.”

Further information and a full schedule is available on the event’s website— www.SynergyBWI.com.

Sponsors of Synergy BWI Marshall Airport Business and Employment Fair include: Schindler Elevator Corporation; AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; Baltimore Business Journal; Strategic Solutions Center; Fly Away Valet; Airport Design Consultants, Inc.; Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc.; AIRMALL; and Parsons Transportation Group.

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and service to new markets. With more than 25.1 million passengers, 2016 was a new annual record for passenger traffic at the airport. BWI Marshall Airport has posted strong growth, with 20-straight monthly passenger records through February 2017.

