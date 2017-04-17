Business group, SOFO, looks to clean up Forest Drive

The local group SOFO (South Forest Drive Business Association) is embarking on its first Art Beautification Project for the Forest Drive corridor. SOFO will work on the chain link fence at the Annapolis Middle School to present student’s artwork. The project will include student works from all of the schools along the corridor and will tell a story. Each piece of art will be approximately 4’ x 4’ and permanently installed.

The first step of this project is transforming the 500’ fence at the Annapolis Middle School into a canvas for students to create artwork for display. In an effort to make the fence presentable for these creative pieces, SOFO will remove the barbed wire, clean and remove the rust, paint the fence and remove the leaves and trash along the fence.

SOFO hopes that with a consistent effort and help from the community throughout the spring and summer that we will bring this fence back to life.

Our first work party day is April 22, 2017 from 9am-12pm. More will be scheduled thru the season.

If you belong to a group or organization and would like to collaborate on this project, , please contact [email protected].

The cost to transform this fence will include scraping supplies, paint, painting supplies, dump runs, and leaf removal. SOFO is looking for sponsors to help with these financial needs.

SOFO is offering to display on the fence a banner with the logos of all organizations and businesses that contribute financially or through volunteers to this beautification effort.

If you would like to sign up for the April 22 date please go to: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050b45aaae22a46-sofo

What: SOFO Plans to Transform Annapolis Middle School Fence from Sad to Art

Who: Jen Balducci, President of SOFO; Lorie Sout, Treasurer of SOFO

When: April 22, from 9am-12pm

Where: Annapolis Middle School, 1399 Forest Drive, Annapolis MD 21403

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB