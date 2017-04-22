Burritos for breakfast? Yes, it’s the 4th Annual Burritos for Beds at Chevy’s

In the face of a growing heroin epidemic in Anne Arundel County, a local recovery facility is hosting an event to increase the awareness of addiction recovery success with a continuum of care.

Wednesday, May 3, from 7-10 am, the public is invited to the 4th Annual Burritos for Beds breakfast fundraiser at Chevy’s Fresh Mex (2436 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis). That morning, guests will enjoy a delicious complimentary breakfast, have an opportunity to learn more about the mission of the Samaritan House and make a donation via computers set up courtesy of Alpha Engineering. Checks or cash also gratefully accepted.

“There were 319 opioid overdoses in Anne Arundel in the first 3 months of this year,” said Michael Goldfaden, executive director of Samaritan House. “With all the headlines about the destruction that addiction causes in our community, it’s important to understand the needs in the recovery field and let folks know how they can help with the work we do.”

Samaritan House, a state-certified residential recovery facility, is in the process of expanding their current building to double the number of client beds available. Since 1971, they have worked with men who have gone through medical-detoxification and need additional help to re-integrate into the community, free from the use of alcohol or drugs.

Samaritan House programs include case management, addiction counseling, relapse prevention, peer group support and life skills training administered by professional counselors. Clients are required to obtain employment and typically live at the house from 3 months to 1 year.

For more information, see www.samaritanhouseannapolis.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Volunteer