Building Better People Productions presents “The Imaginators”

Building Better People Productions, a theater that does shows about kindness, featuring professional actors, for a kid audience, presents our spring production, “The Imaginators”!

The Imaginators premieres at West Arundel Creative Arts, 1788 Dorsey Rd, Hanover MD, Friday, April 21 at 10:30 AM and Saturdays, April 22 and April 29 at 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

Tickets for the special weekday matinee on Friday, April 21 for school groups, homeschool students, and others, are $7!

Tickets for Saturday shows are $10 for people ages 3 and older. People ages 2 and under are free–but someone has to drive them there. There are also group rates available for these performances as well.

Get your tickets at https://www.artful.ly/store/events/11382, and for more information, contact them at [email protected]

