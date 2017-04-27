Box of Rain adds to staff

Box of Rain is pleased to announce two new additions to their staff, Volunteer Coordinator Susan Wyrwas and Outreach Activities Coordinator Michele Rensler. Both positions will support Box of Rain’s growing Charting Careers program, which is now operating at six sites in Annapolis. The program will serve more than 100 underserved children in 2017, aged 5th grade through high school. The program is implemented by ten Box of Rain part-time staff and guided by an advisory panel of six experts in the fields of community/clinical psychology, social work, education/school guidance, and career/life skills coaching. As HR Business Partner and Assistant Vice President at First National Bank, Susan Wyrwas brings deep experience to her position as Volunteer Coordinator for Box of Rain. Box of Rain depends on volunteers for nearly all its programs. Right now, we’re recruiting volunteers to walk our Step It Up Kids on Saturday mornings to Pip Moyer Center. In a few weeks, we’ll need volunteer drivers to deliver our Georgetown East students home from Charting Careers. And our maritime summer program is right around the corner! If you’re interested in making a difference in a Box of Rain child’s life, contact Susan at [email protected]. Hillsmere Guidance Counselor Michele Rensler has been a driving force behind Charting Careers, serving on our Advisory Panel and piloting the elementary program. Now she will lend her considerable skill to organizing outreach activities for our Charting Careers students, ensuring that they stay continuously engaged in pursuing their interests and following their dreams. Box of Rain is growing to meet the demands of our children who face so many challenges growing up in Annapolis public and subsidized housing. Thanks to all of you, we are transforming young lives!