Bowen Foundation’s 3rd Annual Charity Football Bash tonight!

On Friday, April 7, the Bowen Foundation for Autism will host the Bowen Foundatins at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD.

This event is expected to attract well over 1,000 spectators to raise money for local children with autism through a charity flag football game. To kick off festivities, a family-friendly tailgate will start at 4:30 pm, and gates to the stadium will open at 6:00 pm.

The women will take the field at 6:30 pm, followed by the men’s teams. During last year’s event, 60 well-known men and women from the Annapolis area played in the Football Bash which raised more than $60,000 for local families and their children living with autism.

In addition to a men’s and women’s game, there are a few surprises planned and there will be music, great food and drink, and a children’s play area complete with moon bounces, an obstacle course and more during this family-friendly event. Maryland Delegate Herb McMillian and Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides will again serve as honorary coaches, and the teams consist of almost 70 local business owners and community activists.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at bowenfoundation.org or at the gate.

The Bowen Foundation for Autism is a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of children living with autism in Maryland.

“I continue to be humbled by the way this community shows support for the Bowen Foundation’s Football Bash,” said Bryan Levy, president of the Bowen Foundation which is named in honor of his son. “We have an incredible evening ahead of us, full of fun activities for the whole family, but it takes a lot of hard work and planning to make it all happen. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without friends, colleagues and even complete strangers who have asked how they can help support us and raise money for local families. In this, our third year, the competitive spirit is running high–we hope everyone comes out to cheer for their favorites!”

Katcef Brothers and Bud Light are the title sponsors of the Football Bash and dozens of local businesses have also offered their support. Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie is a premier sponsor, and team sponsors include Annapolis Pediatrics, D’Camera Group, Homefix Custom Remodeling, and Walnut Hill Landscape Company. Additional sponsors include Koons Annapolis, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, Constellation, Curtis Real Estate Company, Level Up Boxing, Athletic Field Consultants, SurgCenter Development, Apple Signs and The Arc of the Central Chesapeake, among others.

