Bowen Foundation for Autism raises the bar once again with football bash

Last Friday night, the movers and shakers in Annapolis came together to settle the score–on the football field…under the lights…to raise money for Autism awareness! The Bowen Foundation for Autism brought together 4 teams of area leaders to raise much needed funds for research and understanding of Autism.

Senators, Delegates, Mayors, business leaders, charity champions and more came to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for a pre-game tailgate and then to play two matches–one male and one female.

In the end, nearly 1000 attendees helped to raise some big bucks ($60,000) for an awesome cause. All images © 2017 Glenn Miller / Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB