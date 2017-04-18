Bob Saget at Rams Head On Stage

“O'Brien's
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Bob Saget

Sunday, April 30

5:30pm & 8:30| $39.50

 

ReBirth Brass Band

Monday, June 5

8pm| $39.50

 

Don McLean

Thursday, July 6

8pm | $83

 

The Bacon Brothers

Friday & Saturday, July 7 & 8

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $49.50

 

Brian Culbertson Funk! Tour

Thursday, August 17

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $59.50

 

Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

Thursday, September 14

8pm | $49.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

 04/19 The Hackensaw Boys w. The Tillers

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee

04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/27 Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters w. Shannon LaBrie

04/28 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

04/30 Bob Saget

04/30 BoDeans *POSTPONED TO SEPTEMBER 17

05/01 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

05/02 & 05/03 Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles

05/04 Jane Monheit

05/05 10,000 Maniacs

05/06 Tommy Castro & Mike Zito: Six Strings Down

05/07 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana

05/08 Lucinda Williams w. Erika Wennerstrom

05/09 Christopher Cross

05/10 Kris Kristofferson

05/11 & 05/12 Reckless Kelly w. Blue Water Highway

05/13 Robyn Hitchcock *All Ages Matinee

05/13 Richie Kotzen

05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers

05/15 David Crosby & Friends

05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On

05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation

05/18 David Sanborn

05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo

05/20 Charlie Mars w. Rick Brantley *All Ages Matinee

05/20 Delbert McClinton

05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee

05/21 The Lettermen

05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy

05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band

05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter

05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

 

 

 

