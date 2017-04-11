BGE closing Duke of Gloucester Street for at least remainder of this week

BGE is closing Duke of Gloucester Street from St. Mary’s Street to Compromise Street due to a gas line repair at the Spa Creek Bridge.

According to BGE, the repairs will occur through the remainder of this week, April 12th, 13th and 14th, at which time BGE will evaluate if the repairs will need to continue into next week.

Tomorrow, April 12th, Duke of Gloucester Street, from St. Mary’s Street to Compromise Street, will remain open until after 9 a.m. to accommodate St. Mary’s school student drop-off. The street will then close until noon for gas line repair work, and will reopen for school pickup at the end of the half day of school. The road will close again from 1 p.m. to approximately 3:45 p.m.

On Thursday, April 13th, Friday, April 14th and possibly all of next week, BGE will close Duke of Gloucester Street from St. Mary’s Street to Compromise Street to continue with the gas line repair at the bridge from 9 a.m. to approximately 3:45 p.m. daily. St. Mary’s school will be closed for break during the scheduled work.

Please follow the direction of the flagmen on location.

