Baysox stifled by SeaWolves once again

The Baysox got a strong start from Matthew Grimes and another home run from Aderlin Rodriguez but they fell short in Erie 4-2 Tuesday night. Bowie will have a chance for a winning road trip as they attempt to avoid a sweep Wednesday afternoon.

Bowie got out to an early lead again as Cedric Mullins doubled to leadoff the game and then scored on a Garabez Rosa single out of the gate. Each player would finish the night with three hits. The 1-0 advantage would the the sole lead of the evening though for Bowie.

Grimes was excellent, striking out seven batters in six innings but tough luck opened the door for Erie in the sixth. Logan Watkins reached on an error by Rodriguez who was unable to pick a ball to his backhand side. Two batters later, a fly ball to deep left field eluded the grasp of DJ Stewart off the bat of Mike Gerber. The double opened the door for a two-run rally that gave Erie a 3-1 lead.

Rodriguez homered to right field in the seventh inning but it was not enough. For Rodriguez, he has homered in four consecutive games.

Mullins three hits upped his total to 15 through six games this year. He has 11 runs scored. Rosa registered his third multi-hit game in five played.

Bowie looks to salvage a game of the series before heading home Wednesday, April 12th at 12:05 p.m. as Brandon Barker head to the hill. Coverage begins 20 minutes prior on baysox.com, wnav.com and via the Tune In, WNAV and MILB apps.

Opening Day in Bowie is Thursday, April 13th with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Harrisburg Senators. The first 500 fans through the gate will get a 25th Season 2017 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Money One Federal Credit Union. Get tickets online at baysox.com.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports