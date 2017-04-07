Baysox ready for opening night next Thursday! Tickets available!

The Bowie Baysox 2017 season home opener at Prince George’s Stadium is approaching Thursday, April 13, against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To celebrate the home opener and the 25th season of Baysox Baseball, the team is giving away magnet schedules and opening the gates at 5 p.m. for a special Happy Hour event.

“We are very excited to celebrate our 25th Season in 2017 and we hope all of our fans will join us as we get the season started,” said Baysox Assistant General Manager Phil Wrye. “The entire offseason was spent planning another great year of fun promotional events and exciting giveaways and we are ready for baseball to finally return to Prince George’s Stadium.”

Fans will be able to enter the stadium at the special time of 5 p.m. to enjoy live music, corn hole, free snacks and $2 draft beer in the Picnic Pavilion during Happy Hour until 6:30 p.m. Local singer/songwriter Kenny Sway will sing the National Anthem before the game. Kenny Sway has diligently performed for thousands in the Washington, D.C. area at Metro Stations, churches and hospitals. He has touched millions of people across the globe with his YouTube performances for the critically ill and handicapped. Former Baysox reliever and franchise career saves leader Aaron Rakers will help begin the Baysox 25th Season Celebration as he joins the team on Opening Night to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As they enter the stadium gates, fans will receive a free Baysox 2017 magnet schedule, presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Crofton Athletic Council Cardinals will join the Baysox on the field and form a tunnel to welcome the team during pregame introductions.

Baysox single game tickets went on sale Saturday, Apr. 1 during the team’s annual Free Family FunFest and are now available to the public. To purchase Baysox 2017 single game tickets, visit www.baysox.com, call the Box Office at 301-464-4865 or stop by the ticket office at the stadium. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 home opener will be Thursday, April 13 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Single game tickets are now available at www.baysox.com.

