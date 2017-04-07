Baysox introduce print at home ticket option for this season

The Bowie Baysox have announced today several new ticket options for fans during the 2017 season, including the ability to print tickets at home at no additional charge. The cost of a ticket in 2017 will again remain the same for a fifth consecutive season, with regular prices starting as low as $7.

This is the first time in 25 seasons the Baysox have offered fans the print-at-home option. When purchasing single game tickets from www.baysox.com, fans will now have the opportunity to print their tickets from home and bring them directly to the front gate instead of having them mailed or picking them up from Will Call.

The team will also introduce a new Assurance Ticket policy in 2017, allowing fans complete flexibility in exchanging unused tickets for any reason. When purchasing single game tickets in advance online, over the phone or in person, fans will have the ability to purchase an Assurance Ticket for an extra $2. If fans become unable or choose not to attend the game for which they purchased their tickets, the Assurance Ticket can be exchanged one time in advance or after the game date for any other game during the 2017 season (based on availability, excluding July 4). Regular price tickets that do not include the Assurance option may not be exchanged and must be used for the game listed on the ticket. In the event of a game postponement, tickets may be exchanged for those of an equal or lesser value to any remaining 2017 home game. Tickets purchased at a discount or using any special offer code do not include an Assurance Ticket option and may not be exchanged.

“With the busy schedules that families face over the summer, we think the Assurance Ticket option will help to create complete flexibility,” said Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross. “We continue to encourage fans to purchase their tickets in advance and this new option will give fans the peace of mind to know they can exchange their tickets should an unexpected commitment or any other change of plans occur.”

Baysox single game tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 during the team’s annual Free Family FunFest event at Prince George’s Stadium. Fans can order tickets online or visit the box office, which will be open from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. during the event.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 home opener will be Thursday, April 13 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Ticket plans are available at www.baysoxshop.com.

