Baysox hold off Senators to win third straight game

RHP David Hess allowed just one earned run in his six innings of work and the Bowie Baysox (6-3) won their third straight with a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators (4-5) on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Hess (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits to go along with a walk and four strikeouts in 6.0 IP. LHP Garrett Cleavinger (3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 K) tossed the final three innings to notch his first save of the year.

Sean Coyle’s solo shot in the bottom of the first off of Harrisburg starter Austen Williamsgave the Baysox an early 1-0 lead. The home run marked Coyle’s first of the season and his first since August 24, 2016 with Arkansas (AA).

In the third, OF Cedric Mullins and Coyle (2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R) started the frame with consecutive singles, successfully executed a double steal and both scored later in the inning to make it a 3-0 game in favor of Bowie.

Mullins’ single extended his hitting streak to nine games.

The Senators cut the lead to 3-1 with Neftali Soto’s solo shot in the top half of the fourth.

Williams (1-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and fanning three in five innings of work.

Harrisburg took advantage of two Baysox errors in the top of the sixth and cut the lead to 3-2. The Senators had the potential tying run at third with one out in the frame, but Hess fanned Drew Ward and got Soto to fly to right and end the inning.

C Austin Wynns (2-3) also had a multi-hit game for Bowie and extended his hitting streak to six games.

The series wraps up on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. as LHP Tanner Scott (0-0, 3.00) will be on the bump for Bowie against Harrisburg RHP Greg Ross (1-0, 0.00).

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports