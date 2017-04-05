Baysox and WNAV renew partnership

The Bowie Baysox and 1430-AM WNAV will continue their partnership for a fourth season in 2017. The Baysox will have a full-season radio presence in Annapolis and surrounding areas with WNAV, who will provide a live broadcast of select games during the course of the season while streaming all 140 games online at www.wnav.com.

To access the Baysox webcasts, listeners simply visit www.wnav.com and click on the Baysox button in the right hand column. Baysox games can also be heard using the TuneIn app and searching “Baysox.” Baysox Director of Broadcasting Adam Pohl will provide play-by-play for all of the team’s 140 games during the season.

Additionally, Pohl will host “Baysox Weekly” to air Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. throughout the season on 1430-AM WNAV. The show will also play prior to Baysox broadcasts online.

“WNAV is happy to continue our affiliation with the Baysox organization again this season, bringing every game to listeners on wnav.com and we’re excited to have the opportunity to broadcast Adam’s call on the air of many games as well,” said WNAV General Manager Steve Hopp.

Each game will feature a 20-minute pregame show named “Baysox On-Deck” hosted by Pohl that will feature a look back at the last Baysox game, interviews and updates on the Eastern League and Orioles organization. WNAV is on the air at 1430-AM and in the City of Annapolis at 99.9-FM.

A full list of games that will be broadcast live on WNAV radio is below. The remaining games will be available live online only. This schedule is subject to change.

Thursday, April 6th at Akron 6:35 PM Monday, April 10th at Erie 6:35 PM Monday, April 17th vs. Richmond 6:35 PM Saturday, April 29th vs. Akron 6:35 PM Saturday, May 20th vs. Binghamton 6:35 PM Wednesday, May 24th vs. Hartford 6:35 PM Thursday, June 8th at Reading 6:35 PM Saturday, June 17th vs. New Hampshire 6:35 PM Monday, June 26th vs. Altoona 6:35 pm Saturday, July 1st at Akron 7:05 PM Monday, July 3rd at Akron 7:05 PM Tuesday, July 4th vs. Hartford 6:35 PM Saturday, July 8th vs. Richmond 6:35 PM Thursday, July 13th at Altoona 7:00 PM Sunday, July 16th at Altoona 6:00 PM Thursday, July 27th vs. Akron 7:05 PM Tuesday, August 8th vs. Harrisburg 7:05 PM Wednesday, August 9th vs. Harrisburg 7:05 PM Friday, August 11th vs. Portland 7:05 PM Saturday, August 12th vs. Portland 6:35 PM Tuesday, August 15th at Reading 7:05 PM Wednesday, August 16th at Reading 7:05 PM Thursday, August 17th at Reading 7:05 PM Wednesday, August 23rd vs. Reading 7:05 PM Thursday, August 24th at Altoona 6:00 PM Saturday, August 26th at Altoona 6:00 PM Sunday, August 27th at Altoona 6:00 PM Wednesday, August 30th vs. Trenton 7:05 PM Sunday, September 3rd at Richmond 6:05 PM

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 home opener will be Thursday, April 13 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Ticket plans are available at www.baysoxshop.com.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports