Barker, Mullins lift Bowie to 4-1 win

RHP Brandon Barker tossed six shutout innings, Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer and the Bowie Baysox (8-4) won their second straight with a 4-1 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (4-8) on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Barker (1-0) surrendered five hits to go along with a walk and a Baysox season-high eight strikeouts in his six innings of work.

RHP Ryan Meisinger (1.0 IP, H, BB, K) pitched out of a two-on, nobody out jam in the ninth to notch his first save of the year for manager Gary Kendall’s squad. After allowing a walk and a single to start the inning, Meisinger got a strikeout, lineout and a groundout to end the game.

The 6.0 IP marked the longest outing for Barker since he went six in a no-decision vs. Harrisburg on August 22, 2016.

Mullins’ three-run shot in the bottom of the third opened up a 3-0 lead for the Baysox. The home run was Mullins’ fourth of the season, which ties him for the team lead with Aderlin Rodriguez.

Bowie extended the lead to 4-0 with a run in the fourth as OF Jay Gonzalez reached with a two-out single, advanced to second when Mullins reached on catcher’s interference and scored on Drew Dosch’s RBI single.

Flying Squirrels starter Jordan Johnson (0-1) gave up the four runs (three earned) on nine hits while walking one and fanning five in 7.0 IP.

Richmond got a run back in the eighth and cut the lead to 4-1 as Slade Heathcott led off with a double, took third on a groundout and scored on an RBI bloop single off the bat ofBrandon Bednar. The run was charged to Baysox RHP Jesus Liranzo (2.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER).

Dosch (3-4, 2B, RBI) and Gonzalez (3-3, SB, 2 R) each had three-hit games for Bowie. The three-hit game for Gonzalez is his first since August 31, 2016 with Frederick (A+), while Dosch now has four multi-hit affairs on the year.

C Austin Wynns doubled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. as LHP John Means (1-0, 2.53) gets the ball for the Baysox against Squirrels LHP Matt Lujan (0-0, 1.23).

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports