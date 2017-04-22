AYC’s One-Design Regatta kicks off April 29th

They’re coming from such near proximity as Annapolis and as far away as Ohio, New Jersey, and even Texas. Some are coming from such shorter distances as Virginia and Delaware.

At least 31 boats will participate in Annapolis Yacht Club’s 2017 Spring One Design Regatta on April 29. The regatta, known as a premiere standalone event for the better part of two decades, also serves as a warmup for skippers and crew who plan to race just one week later in the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta from May 5-7 in Annapolis.

In fact, 28 of 31 boat owners currently registered in the Spring One Design Regatta are registered for the NOOD.

“The Spring One Design Regatta is a great race to practice before the three-day NOOD,” said Jeff Todd, the Event Chair for the 2017 Spring One Design Regatta. “(This regatta) starts everything off and it gives everyone a chance to get their boats ready for NOOD.”

This year, five classes representing J/22, J/30, J/70, J/105, and Etchells will sail in the Spring One Design Regatta. Todd, who will sail his 22-foot J/22 Hot Toddy in the race after a third-place finish in 2016, said there is a lot of excitement over that class given AYC will host the J/22 World Championships in September 2018.

“Leading up to that (event), people are buying the boats and gearing up,” Todd said. “That gives them almost two years to get ready for Worlds.”

The springtime regattas provide some of the best racing, according to Todd, because the heat, humidity, and lack of wind customary to summer weather in the region have yet to set in. That, he said, is part of what brings out-of-town skippers and their boats to the One Design Regatta.

“There’s good wind this time of year,” Todd said. “It’s always fun sailing on the Chesapeake Bay in the springtime.”

Registration and $65 entry fee for the Spring One Design Regatta are due by Thursday, April 27, 2017. There is a $10 discount for skippers who register prior to 5 pm on April 19. The Notice of Race and registration for the Spring One Design Regatta can be found here or by visiting annapolis.com/racing.

Related

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS