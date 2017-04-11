Atlanta’s The Head to make Annapolis debut at Metropolitan this weekend

Atlanta based rock trio, The Head are set to release their full-length album, Space on August 4th and they’re playing Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge in Annapolis on April 15th!

Impose Magazine recently reviewed their video for the first single “Tea Colored Radio” calling it “dark aesthetically but playful in terms of the band’s sound” and added “The Head make feel good indie rock that will have you bopping your head and dancing.” Dubbing the band their #1 unsigned artist of 2015, Purevolume premiered the song calling it “a mission statement that shows that The Head is really on the brink of something big.” The band has been embraced by Alternative Press, Creative Loafing, GhettoBlaster, Performer Magazine and more. They are currently on an extensive US tour.

After landing a coveted opening spot for Primal Scream at Atlanta’s Terminal West in 2015 the group nonetheless found themselves unable to harness the onstage energy of what should have been a dream gig – it was a creative wake up call. Asking themselves, “How serious are we?” the band decided to change course and focus on creating music that felt honest to them, honing in on the bands and records they love and working on creating something that captured how those records made them feel. But it was also time spent on the road, finding inspiration in small music scenes and DIY spaces throughout the country where kids came out to get lost in the music instead of hoping to be seen, that the band found a sense of community and re-found purpose. Taking this new insight home to Atlanta, they partnered with producers Tanner Hendon and Wyatt Oates at Madison Studios to record their debut full-length Space.

Tickets are available in advance ($8) or at the door ($10).

