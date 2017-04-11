Anne Arundel County Library, a great place to check out books fishing poles

Just in time for summer, anglers are invited to tackle fishing skills on the Chesapeake Bay with poles that can be checked out like library books.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources, will soon begin loaning fishing poles for public use. Fishing poles can only be checked out and returned to the Mountain Road Community Library, located at 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena.

The initiative will be kicked off at a special program at the library on April 12 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn about important fishing ethics; practice knot tying and casting; and create a fish print bandana! An informational flyer with license information and local fishing holes will also be distributed.

“The mission of the Anne Arundel County Public Library is to educate, enrich and inspire our customers,” said Hampton “Skip” Auld, Library CEO. “Given this county’s extensive shoreline and interest in water activities, we feel like this program is a good fit,” he added.

Fishing poles are checked out for two weeks and a fine of $1 per day will be assessed if returned late. Borrowers must have a library card with Anne Arundel County Public Library and assume all responsibility of the fishing pole and accessories. The library will not be held liable for any injury due to the fishing pole. Any fishing pole not returned will result in a replacement fee of $15. Fishing poles cannot be returned in the book drop, or left outside the library. There will be a $5 fee for fishing poles not returned to the circulation desk.

