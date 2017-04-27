Annapolis Shakespeare Company announces 2017 season

Sally Boyett, the artistic director for Annapolis Shakespeare Company has announced the fifth professional season of Shakespeare and the classics. Annapolis Shakespeare Company has quickly built a solid reputation for presenting Broadway-quality, bold, re-imagined, entertaining and accessible interpretations of classical works, contemporary plays, and musicals. Patrons have doubled and subscriptions have tripled over the past two seasons and the 2017-18 season has expanded to include a full-length musical and popular modern classics. The Company has become a destination for professional theatre in the region with five Main Stage productions as well as additional outdoor programming at Reynolds Tavern and the Charles Carroll House. Additionally, they will be inaugurating an exciting Cabaret Series in their spacious new lobby. The theatre relocated after last season to a larger venue. “I’m so proud to offer this terrific season in our new home at 1804 West Street where we will present our Main Stage productions in a 99-seat black box theatre,” said Boyett. This facility will provide enhanced production elements, comfortable seating, convenient parking and retain the intimacy between actor and audience which has become the hallmark of the Annapolis Shakespeare Company experience. The dynamic at ASC is unique in the region and this season will provide a powerful and delightful experience for every theatrical taste! On the Main Stage at 1804 West Street in Annapolis: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING by William Shakespeare and directed by Sally Boyett runs September 29 – October 29, 2017. Love’s in the air in this fast, beautiful and fun production that will make 2 1/2 hours of Shakespearean verse seem like a great American musical in the style of 1950s retro glamour. Much Ado About Nothing is Shakespeare’s most frequently performed comedy. A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens and directed by Tony Award nominee/Helen Hayes Award-winning director/ASC resident director Donald Hicken runs November 25 – December 31, 2017. A Christmas Carol is a world premiere adaptation of a traditional holiday favorite with the distinctive Annapolis Shakespeare Company flair. BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward and directed by Sally Boyett runs January 26 – February 25, 2018. Experience what happens when a comfortable marriage in a peaceful English village is turned upside down by a seance and a visitor from the other side. Blithe Spirit is Noel Coward’s comic masterpiece! THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams and directed by Donald Hicken with Sally Boyett runs March 16 – April 15, 2018. The Glass Menagerie is a modern American classic of great tenderness, charm and beauty. Tennessee Williams’ most personal work for the stage continues to fascinate audiences around the world. KISS ME KATE with Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter and directed by Sally Boyett runs May 4 – June 3, 2018. With romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes high jinks, Kiss Me Kate combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers: Cole Porter and William Shakespeare.

Outdoor experiences include:

THE MISER by Moliere runs May 15 – September 25, 2018. Moliere’s Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. ASC’s sixth annual production to be presented Tuesdays in the outdoor courtyard at Reynolds Tavern. LOVE’S LABOURS LOST by William Shakespeare and directed by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken runs for three weekends in July 2018, Friday-Sunday at 7:30pm. Love’s Labours Lost is a delightful comedy about young love with a surprise ending, performed under the stars. The production is ASC’s third annual epic outdoor Shakespeare!