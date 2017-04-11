Annapolis’ Sally Wern Comport wins

Illustrator Sally Wern Comport, Annapolis, Md. and author Susan Hood, Southport, Conn. have won a Christopher Award for “Ada’s Violin: The Story of the Recycled Orchestra of Paraguay,” (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers/ Simon & Schuster). Sally wanted you to know.

Written for children aged 8 and up, it is one of 12 books for adults and young people by 16 authors and illustrators to be celebrated, along with the writers, producers and directors of 10 feature films and TV/Cable programs, on May 16, 2017 at the 68th annual Christopher Awards in New York.

The awards were created in 1949 to celebrate writers, producers, directors, authors and illustrators whose work “affirms the highest values of the human spirit.” More than ever, the public needs to know that these uplifting outlooks, acts and approach still count.

Comport owns Art At Large on West Street and her large murals can be seen on several buildings in Annapolis.

The Christophers, a nonprofit organization founded in 1945 by Maryknoll Father James Keller, is rooted in the Judeo-Christian tradition of service to God and humanity. The ancient Chinese proverb—“It’s better to light one candle than to curse the darkness”— guides its publishing, radio, and awards programs. More information about The Christophers is available at www.christophers.org.

