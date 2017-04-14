Annapolis Rotary doles out nearly $60K in Crab Feast grants

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced grants totaling $58,500 from the net proceeds of the August 2016 World’s Largest Crab Feast. The 46 recipients are listed with the amount each received:

$3,500 – Anne Arundel County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

$2,500 – Hospice of the Chesapeake, Partners in Care, and Pregnancy Clinic.

$2,400 – Lutheran Mission Society.

$2,000 – Homes for America, and Jacob’s Ride.

$1,750 – Asbury Church Assistance Network, and The Bernie House.

$1,500 – Annapolis Wellness House, Backpack Buddies (Georgetown Elementary School), Box of Rain, Friends of Arundel Seniors, Friends of Stanton Center, and Gigi’s Playhouse.

$1,450 – Center of Help.

$1,300 – Backpack Buddies (Heritage Baptist Church).

$1,000 – Annapolis Film Festival, Annapolis Green, Annapolis Maritime Museum, Anne Arundel County Public Library, ARC, Arundel Lodge, Bello Machre, Boys and Girls Club, Chesapeake K-9 Department, Chrysalis House, Cisco Center, Creating Communities, Eastport United Methodist Church, He Who Opens (beds for homeless), Leadership Anne Arundel, Let’s Help Kids, Light House, Maryland Hall, Meals on Wheels, PAWS (animal welfare), and Sarah’s House.

$ 800 – Building Better Days, and Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake.

$ 750 – Kunta Kinte.

$ 500 – Assistance League of the Chesapeake, Olivia Constants Foundation, Ryan’s Case for Smiles, Serenity Sistas’ Inc., and STAIR (Start the Adventure in Reading).

Now 96 years old, the Rotary Club of Annapolis raises funds each year at its crab feast to distribute to local organizations to improve the quality of life in the community. The club will sponsor the 72th annual World’s Largest Crab Feast from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Visit www.annapolisrotary.org for information on the club.

