On April 10th, 2017 the suspect pictured above entered the BB&T Bank located at 101 Hillsmere Drive at approximately 3:08 pm. The suspect presented the teller with a note demanding money. The suspect exited the bank and ran towards Bay Ridge Road.

Anyone with information is requested to please contact Detective Chuck Bealefeld at 410-268-9000 ex 7299 or [email protected]

