Annapolis Police Department’s Public Safety Expo this wekeend

Join APD for the Annapolis Police Department Public Safety Expo on Saturday, April 22 from 1pm to 4pm at Weems-Whalen Athletic Fields at 935 Spa Rd.

This event is open and free to the community. There will be demonstrations and displays from law enforcement agencies across the area including the Metropolitan Police Department and Prince Georges County Police Department.

Also joining Annapolis PD are the Maryland State Police, Maryland Capitol Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Anne Arundel County Sheriffs, Prince Georges County Sheriffs, Kent County Sheriffs, Bowie Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Army.

This event is part of our planned events to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Annapolis Police Department with the community. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB