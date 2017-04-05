Annapolis man threatens employees of downtown bar with machete

The Annapolis Police Department responded to the 100 block of Main St last night around 10:00pm for reports of a male suspect threatening employees of ACME Bar & Grill with a machete.

Officers arrived and located the suspect, Mark Graves, 58, of Annapolis, leaving the area in a vehicle. The victims reported that Graves was asked to leave the business and escorted outside. Graves tried to assault the victims and made threats that he would return with a gun.

Graves did return and approached the employees on foot swinging a machete and making threats to assault the victims.

Graves put the machete away and returned with a large piece of bamboo that he also swung at the victims.

Officers located a machete in the vehicle with Graves. Graves was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB