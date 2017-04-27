Annapolis Irish Festival adds Pipe Band Competition to the Celtic festivities in June

The Annapolis Irish Festival is excited to host its First Annual Pipe Band Competition on June 3rd at the Anne Arundel Fairgrounds in Crownsville, Maryland.

The competition will feature three levels of Band Competition: Grade 5 (entry level), Grade 4, and Grade 3.

Bands will compete from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the lower field of the Festival grounds. An award presentation will follow immediately thereafter.

Judging is based on proper starts and stops, musicality, ability to stay in tune, and precision of play.

Tickets to the festival are now on sale!

