Annapolis Housing Authority names new temporary Executive Director

The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) Board of Commissioners Chair Sandra Chapman announced that HACA is bringing in a new Executive Director to oversee day-to-day operations. Beverly Wilbourn, a thirty year veteran of housing will take over the role of Executive Director on May 1, 2017 providing administrative leadership during the coming year.

“We are thrilled that Ms. Wilbourn was willing to come on board, supporting our mission, while we continue our search for long-term leadership,” Ms. Chapman said. “Ms. Wilbourn has the right combination of public housing, executive, and real estate development experience that will serve HACA well at this time. I would like to thank Chip Doordan for stepping up and keeping our operation running smoothly. He helped the Authority get a great deal accomplished in a short amount of time and I am grateful for his service to the community.”

As General Counsel at the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA), Beverly addressed all areas of regulatory compliance related to public housing, Section 8, procurement, and provided legal advice for HUD matters. She oversaw resident grievance appeals, and provided legal oversight for all areas of the Housing Authority, serving as senior advisor to the Executive Director and Board of Commissioners. She was an executive at Fannie Mae, where she led the corporation’s Community Development division, which focused on increasing housing financing options for low income and minority communities around the nation.

“Ms. Wilbourn’s leadership skills and solid work ethic will serve HACA residents well as the search continues,” Mayor Michael Pantelides said. “I am looking forward to meeting her and developing a strong working relationship that will benefit the board and the community as a whole.”

“I am committed to assuring that the residents of HACA are fully engaged in HACA planning and operations, and that proposed solutions will benefit current residents, while maintaining compliance with HUD rules,” Ms. Wilbourn said. “My background in law, my expertise in affordable housing, and extensive business experience allows me to work with the residents of HACA, building a stronger community and a greater understanding of housing opportunities available.”

Ms. Beverly Wilbourn was introduced to the public at yesterday’s HACA meeting, after the board voted unanimously to hire her at their Wednesday, April 12th meeting.

