Anders Osborne and comedian Jim Breuer to play Rams Head On Stage this summer
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Anders Osborne Solo
Sunday, May 21
1pm| $35
*All Ages Matinee
Band of Heathens
Wednesday, June 14
8pm | $20
The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band)
Saturday, June 17
1pm | $22.50
*All Ages Matinee
Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler
Thursday, June 22
6:30pm & 9:30 pm| $50
ANNAPOLIS MUSICIANS FUND FOR MUSICIANS PRESENTS
In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals
Monday, June 26
7pm | $35
Jim Breuer
Saturday, August 26
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
04/04 Fourplay
04/05 Citizen Cope
04/07 Marcus Miller
04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee
04/08 Over The Rhine
04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert
04/11 Howie Day w. Katie Rose
04/12 Leela James & Daley
04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”
04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars
04/15 Jesse Colin Young
04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
04/19 The Hackensaw Boys w. The Tillers
04/20 Average White Band
04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic
04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee
04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks
04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace
04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live
04/27 Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters w. Shannon LaBrie
04/28 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen
04/30 BoDeans
05/01 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
05/02 & 05/03 Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles
05/04 Jane Monheit
05/05 10,000 Maniacs
05/06 Tommy Castro & Mike Zito: Six Strings Down
05/07 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana
05/08 Lucinda Williams w. Erika Wennerstrom
05/09 Christopher Cross
05/10 Kris Kristofferson
05/11 & 05/12 Reckless Kelly
05/13 Robyn Hitchcock *All Ages Matinee
05/13 Richie Kotzen
05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers
05/15 David Crosby & Friends
05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On
05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation
05/18 David Sanborn
05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo
05/20 Charlie Mars *All Ages Matinee
05/20 Delbert McClinton
05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee
05/21 The Lettermen
05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy
05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band
05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter
05/28 Rams Head presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
