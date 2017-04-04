“O'Brien's
Anders Osborne and comedian Jim Breuer to play Rams Head On Stage this summer

| April 4, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Anders Osborne Solo

Sunday, May 21

1pm| $35

*All Ages Matinee

 

Band of Heathens

Wednesday, June 14

8pm | $20

 

The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band)

Saturday, June 17

1pm | $22.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler

Thursday, June 22

6:30pm & 9:30 pm| $50

 

ANNAPOLIS MUSICIANS FUND FOR MUSICIANS PRESENTS

In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals

Monday, June 26

7pm | $35

 

Jim Breuer

Saturday, August 26

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

04/04 Fourplay

04/05 Citizen Cope

04/07 Marcus Miller

04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee

04/08 Over The Rhine

04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert

04/11 Howie Day w. Katie Rose

04/12 Leela James & Daley

04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”

04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars

04/15 Jesse Colin Young

04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

04/19 The Hackensaw Boys w. The Tillers

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee

04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/27 Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters w. Shannon LaBrie

04/28 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

04/30 BoDeans

05/01 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

05/02 & 05/03 Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles

05/04 Jane Monheit

05/05 10,000 Maniacs

05/06 Tommy Castro & Mike Zito: Six Strings Down

05/07 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana

05/08 Lucinda Williams w. Erika Wennerstrom

05/09 Christopher Cross

05/10 Kris Kristofferson

05/11 & 05/12 Reckless Kelly

05/13 Robyn Hitchcock *All Ages Matinee

05/13 Richie Kotzen

05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers

05/15 David Crosby & Friends

05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On

05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation

05/18 David Sanborn

05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo

05/20 Charlie Mars *All Ages Matinee

05/20 Delbert McClinton

05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee

05/21 The Lettermen

05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy

05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band

05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter

05/28 Rams Head presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

 

 

 

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

