An Evening of Jazz a resounding success

Two hundred and seventy guests attended “An Evening of Jazz”, the annual black tie Arts Council Gala to support the arts and historic preservation in our County. This year’s event included dinner, auction, and dancing and took place at the Loews’s Annapolis Hotel,

The Chair for the 18th annual Arts gala was Jeremy Allen. Special guests for the evening included Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan and Honorary Chairs County Executive Steven Schuh and Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides. Approximately $60,000 was raised. Members of the gala committee who helped organize and set up this year’s successful event include: Jessica Daigle, Deborah Driscoll, Paul Gable, Patricia Horn, Kris Kohlmann, Sunhee Kim Jung, Sydney Lamb, Rachelle Millison, Scotti Preston, Dania Schuh, Jeannine Triebwasser, and Loretta Walz.

For more information about the Arts Council of Anne Arundel and the work they do, please visit their website www.acaac.org or call 410-222-7949.

