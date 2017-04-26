All That Art this weekend at Maryland Hall

The 12th annual All That Art auction fundraising event brings together arts patrons, artists and collectors for a live and silent auction in support of Maryland Hall and the participating artists. All That Art features an exhibition of work by nearly 50 local and regional artists selected by invitation or jury. The work is on display from April 18 -28 in the Maryland Hall galleries, culminating in a ticketed event on Friday, April 28.

Artwork that is available for sale prior to the event at the buy it now price will be determined and released on Monday, April 17.

Thanks to our sponsors to date:

Easel Sponsor: $2,500+

Annapolis Collection Gallery

The Meltzer Group

Towne Transport

Brush Sponsor: $1,500+

Scott T. Gibson and Marion Boismain

Mary and George Torggler

G.S. Proctor & Associates