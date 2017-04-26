Aimee Mann, Macy Gray coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Strung Like A Horse & Head For The Hills
Wednesday, May 24
8pm| $20
Macy Gray
Tuesday, May 30
8pm| $60
Cracker Unplugged
Sunday, June 11
8pm| $35
Fates Warning
Thursday, June 15
8pm| $24.50
Robert Glasper Experiment
Monday, June 19
8pm| $47.50
Aimee Mann
w. Jonathan Coulton
Wednesday, June 21
8pm| $50
Pat McGee
Saturday, August 5
8pm | $28.50
Donavon Frankenreiter
Tuesday & Wednesday, August 22 & 23
8pm | $39.50
Pablo Cruise
Thursday, September 7
8pm | $49.50
Edwin McCain
Sunday, October 29
8pm | $33
UPCOMING SHOWS:
04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace
04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live
04/27 Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters w. Shannon LaBrie
04/28 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen
04/30 Bob Saget
05/01 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
05/02 & 05/03 Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles
05/04 Jane Monheit
05/05 10,000 Maniacs
05/06 Tommy Castro & Mike Zito: Six Strings Down
05/07 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana
05/08 Lucinda Williams w. Erika Wennerstrom
05/09 Christopher Cross
05/10 Kris Kristofferson
05/11 & 05/12 Reckless Kelly w. Blue Water Highway
05/13 Robyn Hitchcock *All Ages Matinee
05/13 Richie Kotzen
05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers
05/15 David Crosby & Friends
05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On
05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation
05/18 David Sanborn
05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo
05/20 Charlie Mars w. Rick Brantley *All Ages Matinee
05/20 Delbert McClinton
05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee
05/21 The Lettermen
05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills
05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy
05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band
05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter
05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
05/30 Macy Gray
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
