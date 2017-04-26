“O'Brien's
Aimee Mann, Macy Gray coming to Rams Head On Stage

| April 26, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

UPCOMING SHOWS:

04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/27 Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters w. Shannon LaBrie

04/28 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

04/30 Bob Saget

05/01 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

05/02 & 05/03 Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles

05/04 Jane Monheit

05/05 10,000 Maniacs

05/06 Tommy Castro & Mike Zito: Six Strings Down

05/07 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana

05/08 Lucinda Williams w. Erika Wennerstrom

05/09 Christopher Cross

05/10 Kris Kristofferson

05/11 & 05/12 Reckless Kelly w. Blue Water Highway

05/13 Robyn Hitchcock *All Ages Matinee

05/13 Richie Kotzen

05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers

05/15 David Crosby & Friends

05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On

05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation

05/18 David Sanborn

05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo

05/20 Charlie Mars w. Rick Brantley *All Ages Matinee

05/20 Delbert McClinton

05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee

05/21 The Lettermen

05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills

05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy

05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band

05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter

05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

05/30 Macy Gray

