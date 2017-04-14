ABC celebrates 40 years on West Street

Mayor of Annapolis, Mike Pantelides joined Associated Builders and Contractors Chesapeake Shores Chapter leadership and staff the morning of St. Patrick’s Day 2017 to commemorate 40 years of business at 100 West Street. A newspaper clipping dated March 18, 1977 shows the original ribbon cutting with distinguished leaders and Mayor at the time. The, now, staff and leadership were excited to commemorate and celebrate this milestone by capturing the below picture in front of the downtown Annapolis office.

In 1977, the ABC Anne Arundel/Southern Maryland Chapter opened the doors at 100 West Street for business (picture from Evening Capital March 18, 1977). In 1998, the Association name was changed to ABC Chesapeake Chapter, and in 2010, the name was changed to ABC Chesapeake Shores Chapter after a merger with the ABC Eastern Shore Chapter.

The Associated Builders and Contractors Chesapeake Shores Chapter (ABC) is a construction trade association based in Annapolis, Maryland. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 70 national chapters which collectively represent over 21,000 member-firms, help members win work and deliver that work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work. Visit us at www.abc-chesapeake.org.

