AAMC Women’s Center for Pelvic Health recognized as leaders in women’s health care

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) Women’s Center for Pelvic Health has been awarded the Safety Certification in Outpatient Practice Excellence (SCOPE) for Women’s Health. They are one of only two women’s health practices in the state of Maryland, and among only 95 in the country, to receive this designation.

The certification, awarded by the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), recognizes medical practices that are leaders in women’s health care. The ACOG affirms that patient safety is essential to providing optimal health care for women, and implementation of patient safety measures can reduce medical errors and risk, and lead to positive patient outcomes.

“Every day people are faced with the important decision of where to receive medical care,” says Briana Walton, MD, director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Anne Arundel Medical Center and urogynecologist with AAMC Women’s Center for Pelvic Health. “We are pleased to say, as evident by this designation, that patient safety is ingrained in our office culture. Patients can trust that when choosing the Women’s Center for Pelvic Health they are receiving the best care available.”

To achieve the recognition, the center underwent a rigorous review process. Surveyors gathered real-time data and analyzed patient-safety concepts and techniques in the office. Satisfying all criteria, the center was granted the three-year SCOPE certification.

AAMC Women’s Center for Pelvic Health is located in Annapolis, Bowie, Odenton and Easton. The center’s team of urogynecologists and nurse practitioners specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic floor conditions. Team members collaborate and develop care plans for patients of all ages, from those with minor issues to individuals suffering from complex conditions requiring advanced surgery and care.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.askAAMC.org/pelvichealth or call 443-481-1199.

Photo caption (from L-R): Urogynecologists Kay Hoskey, MD, Yong Zheng, MD, and Briana Walton, MD, of AAMC Women’s Center for Pelvic Health

