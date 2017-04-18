AACC: The impact of tech and social media on the law, a seminar on April 20th (Share Alert)

Deleting a Facebook account can be destroying evidence. A Twitter joke can be considered juror misconduct, and that waterskiing Instagram photo from the weekend could contradict a recent disability claim.

Social media has had a powerful impact on the legal environment in the U.S. and it’s not going away anytime soon. A panel of sitting judges from all levels of the Maryland judiciary will share thoughts and experiences at an event 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in Cade Center for the Fine Arts Room 219 on the campus of Anne Arundel Community College. This event is free and open to the public.

Learn first-hand about how the First and Fourth amendments, along with civil law, can impact rights relating to technology and social media.

Judges appearing on the panel include Judge Clayton Green Jr. of the Court of Appeals of Maryland; Judge Richard D. Bennett of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland; Judge Timothy E. Meredith of the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland; Judge Laura S. Kiessling of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County; Judge John P. Morrissey of the District Court of Maryland and John F. Gunning Family Law Magistrate of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.

For information call 410-777-7323. Forum on the Judiciary is sponsored by The Legal Studies Institute at Anne Arundel Community College’s School of Business and Law.

