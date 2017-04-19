à la mode intimates to celebrate Mother Earth Day

With Earth Day as a backdrop, a group of local business women are hosting an event to reach out to new and expectant moms with information and advice on pre- and post-partum physical changes as well as effective practices for nourishing babies and bodies.

The public is invited to Mother Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 11am to 2pm, at à la mode intimates in the Annapolis Towne Centre. This unique event will offer women an opportunity to hear from doulas, lactation consultants and nursing bra fit experts. Taking part in the discussion:

Kim Knight RN, IBCLC, RLC owner of BreastfeedingWorks, a private practice offering lactation consultation and workplace lactation services.

Carly Glover , Owner of Annapolis Area Doulas. Certified Doula, HypnoBirhting Instructor and Placenta Encapsulation Specialist.

Patti Platt, owner of à la mode intimates and expert bra fitter.

This event is free and open to the public. Presentations and discussions will be held on the hour at 11am, 12pm and 1pm, addressing such questions as:

What foods and herbs boost milk supply?

Can placenta encapsulation help with postpartum recovery?

Can I wear an underwire nursing bra?

Participants will enjoy complimentary snacks and juices, free bra fittings, drawings for items from leading maternity designers and a gift with the purchase of a maternity or nursing item.

À la mode intimates (1910 Towne Centre Blvd., Annapolis) offers custom fittings by professionally certified bra fitters and carries over 120 sizes, from 28 to 44 in band size and AA to K in cup size, including maternity, nursing and sports bras. For more information, see www.alamodeintimates.com or email [email protected]

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB