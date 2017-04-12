2017 National Carson Scholars Award recipients announced

Six Anne Arundel County Public Schools students are among the nearly 500 students to earn 2017 Carson Scholarships, the Carson Scholars Fund (CSF) has announced.

Each year, the Carson Scholars Fund recognizes a select group of high-achieving students (at least a 3.75 GPA) in grades 4 through 11 who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and humanitarian qualities. Students receive a $1,000 college scholarship award and the coveted honor of being named a Carson Scholar.

In addition to the new scholars, 872 students – 21 of them in AACPS – have renewed their Carson Scholar status. These previous scholarship recipients have maintained high academic standards and a strong commitment to their communities. To celebrate their accomplishments, the Mid-Atlantic scholars will be recognized at the 21st annual awards ceremony on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Martin’s West in Baltimore.

The Carson Scholars Fund is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity founded by Dr. Benjamin Carson, the current Housing and Urban Development secretary, and his wife, Candy. The Carson Scholars Fund is dedicated to impacting the nation in a positive way by cultivating future leaders who are academically talented and socially conscious. CSF is independent of any political affiliation and committed to the non-partisan work of improving education, promoting literacy, and rewarding academic excellence.

