2 Baltimore men arrested on piracy charges; tried to record “Fate of the Furious” in local theater

On April 14, 2017 at approximately 7:29 p.m., officers responded to the Hoyts Movie Theater located at 1591 W Nursery Road in Linthicum for a video piracy call. Upon arrival officers made contact with an investigator from the Motion Picture Association of America. The investigator stated that he had been watching two known piracy suspects and observed them enter the movie theater. He also observed them watching and illegally recording an early release feature of “Fate of the Furious”.

Officers located the suspects in the theater and they were detained. Both suspects were found to be wearing recording harnesses under their shirts that were actively recording. Both suspects were arrested and transported to Northern District where they were processed and charged. Their illegal recording equipment and harnesses were seized as evidence.

Suspects:

Troy Montgomery Cornish (38)

38 years old

5500 Block Hamlet Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland

Floyd Lee Buchanan (35)

2900 Block Dundalk Avenue

Dundalk, Maryland

