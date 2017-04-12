12th Annual All That Art event scheduled for April 28th

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (MHCA) will host its 12th annual All That Art auction fundraising event on Friday, April 28, 2016 from 6-9 pm. The event features live and silent auctions of more than 40 pieces of art with proceeds from the event benefitting the artists who have contributed the artwork and Maryland Hall. Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan is the event’s Honorary Chair and will also have a piece of artwork on exhibit and for sale at the event.

Artwork in the live and silent auctions ranges from traditional and abstract paintings to photography and sculpture. A raffle will also be held enabling the winning 2 ticket holders to have a portrait of their pet or their home painted by artist Daniel Reismeyer (home) or Kimberly Minear (pet). Raffle tickets are $50 each and are available through Maryland Hall; the winner need not be present at the event.

Artists for the auctions have been selected to participate by invitation and by a jury selection. Artists participating in this year’s event are:

Invited Artists

Joe Dickey

Jim Earl

Lisa Egeli

Kevin Fitzgerald

Yumi Hogan

Kim Hovell

Matt Klos

Rick Malmgren

Claire McArdle

Thackray Seznec



Juried Artists

Karen Abromaitis

Sarah Anderson

Patricia Bertrand

Peyton Bodziak

Lisa BurgerLentz

Nancy Cann Shimer

Amelia De Silva

Gavin Easton

Maureen S. Farrell

Susan Fine

Nicole Ida Fossi

Demetrios N. Fotos

Jack Frazier

Melissa Gryder

Gail Higginbotham

Anne Hock

Ray Hoffmann

Nancy McCarra

Diane Monday

Mary Phelps

Jolene Randazzo

Jennifer Wilson Rynbrandt

Audrey Salkind

George Sass

Stacey Sass

Carol Siegel

Merla K. Tottle

Sandy Travis Bildahl

Andree Tullier

Jean Ulmer Opilla

Mindy Weisel

The Meltzer Group and the Annapolis Collection Gallery are the premier sponsors of All That Art with additional major support from Towne Transport. Additional sponsors are Scott T. Gibson and Marion S. Boismain; G.S. Proctor and Associates; and Mary and George Torggler as well as Brenda and Tom Anderson; Hillman, Brown and Darrow, P.A.; Smith and Downey P.A.; and Ziger/Snead Architects. Sponsorships range from $750 to $10,000 and include tickets and numerous recognition opportunities.

Tickets to the All That Art event on April 28 are $100 per person. That evening, from 6-7:30 pm, guests will bid on more than 20 pieces of artwork in a silent auction in the galleries at a reception that includes wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Bowl of Cherries Catering. At 7:30 pm, guests move to seated tables “on stage” in Maryland Hall’s theatre for additional food, dessert, coffee, and a live auction of more than 15 pieces of art.

From April 18 through April 28, the artwork will be on display in an All That Art Exhibition in Maryland Hall’s Chaney and Martino Galleries. The galleries are open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm. An on-line catalog of the artwork will be on the Maryland Hall web site at www.marylandhall.org on April 1.

In addition to Mrs. Hogan, the following community members are serving on the All That Art Advisory Committee: Scott T. Gibson, Chair; Brenda Anderson, Mary Ellen Carsley, Lauren Torggler, Mary Torggler, Marietta Warren and Kellee Wynn Conrad.

Patrons interested in purchasing tickets or being a sponsor for the event can call Maryland Hall at 410-263-5544, ext. 10 or go to www.marylandhall.org. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD. For more information, go to www.marylandhall.org or call 410-263-5544.

