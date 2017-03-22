Zumper: Columbia, Annapolis most expensive rental market in Baltimore area

Most Expensive

– Columbia, MD topped the Baltimore metro list with one bedroom apartments priced at $1,420.

– Annapolis, MD took the second spot on the list as median rent this month clocked in at $1,360.

– Ellicott City, MD one bedroom units dipped a little this month to $1,330.

Least Expensive

– Brooklyn Park, MD was the most affordable city in the Baltimore metro. One bed apartments in the area went for $750.

– Dundalk, MD followed closely behind at $790, well below the state median of $1,250.

– Aberdeen, MD was significantly more expensive than Dundalk, at $920, but still takes the third spot for most affordable cities.

If it makes you feel any better…take a look at San Francisco: