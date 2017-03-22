Zumper: Columbia, Annapolis most expensive rental market in Baltimore area
The Zumper Baltimore Metro Report analyzed over 9,000 active listings in February across the 14 metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents.
Most Expensive
– Columbia, MD topped the Baltimore metro list with one bedroom apartments priced at $1,420.
– Annapolis, MD took the second spot on the list as median rent this month clocked in at $1,360.
– Ellicott City, MD one bedroom units dipped a little this month to $1,330.
Least Expensive
– Brooklyn Park, MD was the most affordable city in the Baltimore metro. One bed apartments in the area went for $750.
– Dundalk, MD followed closely behind at $790, well below the state median of $1,250.
– Aberdeen, MD was significantly more expensive than Dundalk, at $920, but still takes the third spot for most affordable cities.
If it makes you feel any better…take a look at San Francisco:
San Francisco, CA ranked as the most expensive city in the metro area with a $3,270 one bedroom median.
