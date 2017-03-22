YWCA now accepting nominations for TWIN Awards

For 32 years, the YWCA has been honoring women who have made significant contributions to both their organizations and the community. The awards ceremony also recognizes corporations whose policies and practices encourage the professional advancement of women.

A TWIN Honoree exemplifies the following:

Ten or more years in a professional capacity and/or area of expertise

Significant contributions to the advancement of the organization and/or field

Participation in one or more community volunteer initiatives or Board engagement

Has provided mentoring to support the advancement of up and coming managers

Deadline for submissions is March 30th. If you wish to nominate a TWIN honoree, please contact AnDeneen Baldwin at [email protected] for more information.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB