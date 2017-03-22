“Crystal
YWCA now accepting nominations for TWIN Awards

| March 22, 2017
2016 TWIN Award Winners. Top row: Dawn Partin-Eberhardt, Kimberley Chance, Alfa Stevens, Dr. Patricia Czapp,
Diane Croghan, Kimberly Boyd-Washington, Danielle Wilson, Lisa Vernon, Beth Nowell, Erin McNaboe
Bottom row: Debbie Gosselin, Ashley O’Connor, Rhonda Falcon, Erin Horst, Jacqueline Guild, Helena Hunter, Maggie Margiotta-Melson, Marlene Durholz

For 32 years, the YWCA has been honoring women who have made significant contributions to both their organizations and the community. The awards ceremony also recognizes corporations whose policies and practices encourage the professional advancement of women.

A TWIN Honoree exemplifies the following:

  • Ten or more years in a professional capacity and/or area of expertise
  • Significant contributions to the advancement of the organization and/or field
  • Participation in one or more community volunteer initiatives or Board engagement
  • Has provided mentoring to support the advancement of up and coming managers

Deadline for submissions is March 30th. If you wish to nominate a TWIN honoree, please contact AnDeneen Baldwin at [email protected] for more information.

