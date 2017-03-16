USNA formal dress parades scheduled

The Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen will present three formal dress parades this spring semester. All parades are open to the public.

· Friday, April 7 at 4 p.m. – Formal Parade

· Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m. – Dedication Parade

The Dedication Parade honors academy faculty who are retiring, completing 20 or more years of service, have been selected as Emeritus Faculty, or are the recipients of awards.

· Thursday, May 25 at 11 a.m. – Color Parade

The highlight of the Color Parade is the formal presentation of the color company pennant by the superintendent, the company commander and the “color honoree,” to the newly designated spring color company. Each semester, the color company is designated by virtue of its excellence in academics, athletics and professional accomplishments throughout the semester. The color company competition began in 1867. (Please note: Seating is available only to ticket holders)

Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845. The Brigade of Midshipmen marches from Bancroft Hall across the yard, to the Naval Academy parade field, accompanied by the Naval Academy Band and the midshipmen Drum & Bugle Corps. On Worden Field, the Brigade performs the manual of arms, renders honors to the senior officer or civilian dignitary present, and passes in review before the official party and guests.

Visitors may enter through Gate 3 (recommended) or Gate 1 and will be required to show a picture ID. All bags are subject to search. Vehicles without a Department of Defense driver or passenger are not permitted to drive onto academy grounds. Visitors are encouraged to park at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ($5) and ride the circulator bus to the academy. Vehicles with handicapped placards or license plates may enter through Gates 1 or 8.

NOTE: Until further notice, individuals over age 21 presenting credentials from Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, Washington and identification cards from American Samoa must provide a second form of identification to enter Naval Academy grounds.

For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu

